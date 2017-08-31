 

Polish police suspect old Jewish cemetery was damaged

2017-08-31 22:21
Graveyard. (File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Graveyard. (File, Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warsaw — Police in western Poland are investigating whether a historic Jewish cemetery was damaged after workers uncovered human remains and tombstones at a construction site.

Anna Dygas, of police in the village of Maszewo, told The Associated Press on Thursday that an investigation has been opened into possible damage to a burial site, and experts were analysing the human remains and the tombstones.

The private owner of the site notified police on Tuesday after human bones surfaced during works to prepare the site for a construction job.

A local amateur historian, Wojciech Janda, said the site is a 200-year-old Jewish cemetery. Last year a history association he belongs to included the neglected and overgrown cemetery, where only a few tombstones were visible, on a list of historical monuments.

Ewa Stanecka, a local official in charge of historic sites, said the owner never sought permission for the construction works.

According to Janda, the first written mention of Maszewo's Jewish cemetery dates back to 1820, when the area was part of Prussia and then Germany. The last burial was in 1933 and the Germans destroyed the cemetery, breaking its walls and the tombstones, amid rising anti-Semitism in1938. The Jewish community perished during the Holocaust and the cemetery remained in disrepair.

Read more on:    poland

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6.2-magnitude quake hits western Indonesia

2017-08-31 20:10

Inside News24

 
/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 21:21 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 