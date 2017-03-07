 

Politician who slammed Ramadan message under fire for slur

2017-03-07 21:21
Spring Grove residents took a stand after the Muslim debacle. (Twitter)

Spring Grove - A Pennsylvania politician who apologised for criticising a church that wished Muslims a "blessed Ramadan" is under fire again - this time for a slur referring to Mexicans on his Twitter page.

The York Daily Record reports that Spring Grove school board member Matthew Jansen insists his Twitter account was hacked.

More than 50 people attended a school board meeting to demand his resignation.

Jansen acknowledged in February that he might have used the slur previously. But he says he's had a change of heart and would never use that language now.

Last summer, he left an angry phone message at a church in his neighbourhood over a sign wishing a "blessed Ramadan" to Muslims.

He later apologised and attended a worship service at a Harrisburg mosque.


WATCH: Harties Dam 'choking' again on invasive weed

