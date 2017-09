Pope Francis, showing a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena,Colombia, is greeted by the faithful. (Alberto Pizzoli, AFP)

Cartagena, Colombia - Pope Francis prayed on Sunday for a peaceful solution to the "grave crisis" in Venezuela, where economic and political chaos has left scores dead.

"I assure all of you of my prayers for each of the countries of Latin America, and in a special way for neighbouring Venezuela," Francis said during a prayer service in the Colombian city of Cartagena.

"I appeal for the rejection of all violence in political life and for a solution to the current grave crisis, which affects everyone, particularly the poorest and most disadvantaged of society."