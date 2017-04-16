 

Pope's Easter address marked by heightened security

2017-04-16 14:09
Pope Francis meets reporters during his flight to Poland. (Gregorio Borgia, AP)

Pope Francis meets reporters during his flight to Poland. (Gregorio Borgia, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Vatican City - Pope Francis began his traditional Easter mass in Rome on Sunday with thousands of the faithful being subjected to heightened security measures.

The Easter mass, the highlight of the Christian calendar, started at 0800 GMT under a cloudy sky where worshippers had gathered since the early hours to gain access. Heavy rain lashed down for several minutes around one hour later.

The mass followed Francis's Good Friday prayer in which he deplored the suffering of migrants, victims of racism and the persecution of Christians around the world.

A week of Easter events had a bloody beginning last Sunday when attacks claimed by the Islamic State group on two Coptic churches in Egypt left 45 people dead.

The entire area around St Peter's Basilica was blocked, with only several access points for those admitted after their bags had been inspected.

Access to St Peter's Square itself was only possible after security checks similar to those at airports. Hundreds of police and security forces stood guard.

Mass was to be followed by the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, to the city and the world, from the Argentine pope at around 10:00 GMT.

Read more on:    pope francis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Death toll in bomb attack on Syria evacuees rises to 112

2017-04-16 12:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Kalk Bay 11:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 15 2017-04-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 