Lisbon - Portugal's former president Mario Soares died Saturday aged 92 in Lisbon on Saturday aged 92, said the spokesperson for the hospital where he passed away.



Widely seen as the father of Portugal's modern-day democracy and the founder of Portugal's Socialist party, Soares spent decades in politics, serving as president from 1986 to 1996.

He was admitted to hospital on December 13 and although his condition initially showed signs of some improvement, he later fell into a deep coma and never recovered.

Relatives say he never fully overcame a spate of illness in 2013 and that his health further deteriorated after his wife's death in July 2015.