 

Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

2017-08-30 17:43
Bajauh Henix with her daughter Paige Booth after they were reunited. (Bajauh Henix via AP)

Bajauh Henix with her daughter Paige Booth after they were reunited. (Bajauh Henix via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Houston - Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Hurricane Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted and re-tweeted by thousands of people as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

No official number of the unaccounted-for had been released on Tuesday night amid the vast uncertainty of the storm's fourth day, with authorities saying the 18 deaths confirmed so far could surge in the days to come.

Pictures and pleas for dozens of toddlers, brothers and grandfathers are circulating on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The posts appeared to be getting results, though not always good news.

"Pleaseeeee," read the Instagram posting seeking 8-month-old Paige Booth, showing the baby sitting on a couch with a pacifier.

Her mother and grandmother were evacuating from their Houston home on Monday and holding her above their heads as the water rose to their chests and a current pushed them along.

"It was raining bad, and the water was high," the mother, Bajauh Henix, said.

They handed the baby off to a police officer on a personal watercraft, who took the infant to higher ground and handed her to a family in a black pick-up truck, said Kennesha Grand, the girl's grandmother.

But when Grand and Henix reached the area where the child was supposed to be, no one there knew her whereabouts.

Once they reached a shelter, they posted photos of the baby on Instagram and elsewhere. "Everyone started posting, and it started spreading," Grand said.

'She didn't miss us'

After nearly four hours, the mother got a phone call from a family. They had Paige, who was returned by a police officer, completely unfazed by the ordeal.

"She was sweet. She was dry. She was fed," Grand said. "She didn't miss us."

Another search that took hold on social media lasted far longer, and it lacked the happy ending.

Ruben Jordan, 58, a former football and track coach from a Houston-area high school, had been sought since he disappeared on Saturday night.

"Please help," the digital flier linked on Facebook and Twitter posts said. "His family is desperately awaiting any information ... He was helping rescue people from high water when last seen."

People who spread the post praised the coach.

"Coach Jordan ... had a tremendous positive impact on my twin sons," Lee Jackson, an Austin writer, said when sharing the post, "he still keeps up with them. They love him".

But after 48 hours of searching, his two adult children and the rest of his family learned from the Friendswood police department on Monday that he had died, said Sandra Jordan Washington, his former wife.

Miracle

Another missing man, 25-year-old Omar Rosales, worked part time at Wal-Mart and with his meagre wages he decided to forgo a cellphone so he could pay for car insurance. 

That made him unreachable for 17 hours after Harvey began, his mother, Lydia Rosales, said. His sister posted on Instagram on Sunday, hoping to find him.

Omar Rosales found that rising waters kept him from getting home when he got off work on Saturday night. He finally parked in a lot, but rising waters forced him to drive further and at last his car stalled for good as he coasted into a gas station.

There, a man let him use his cellphone and he called his mother, who was just six blocks away at a friend's house where she had taken shelter after leaving her own home.

"It's just a miracle," Rosales said Tuesday night, adding that she'd make sure her son had a phone from now on. "I think we both learned our lesson."

Read more on:    us  |  weather  |  floods

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Serb held for war crimes in Kosovo

3 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, August 29 2017-08-29 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 