 

Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

2017-01-04 21:36
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - A group of marijuana legalisation advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Pro-marijuana organisation DCMJ will begin distributing the 4 200 joints early on January 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it's done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalise cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalisation.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  us 2016 elections  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nepal quake survivors rebuild - tired of waiting

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
We can't say the fires are under control - emergency services in Somerset West

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:02 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 03 results 2017-01-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 