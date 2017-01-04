Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

What To Read Next

Washington - A group of marijuana legalisation advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during US president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Pro-marijuana organisation DCMJ will begin distributing the 4 200 joints early on January 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it's done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalise cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalisation.