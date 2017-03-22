 

Putin boasts about rising Russian arms sales

2017-03-22 19:56
(Alexei Nikolsky, AP)

Moscow - President Vladimir Putin says Russia's arms sales abroad last year topped $15bn.

Putin, speaking at a meeting with officials, said Russia last year also signed $9.5bn in new arms-export contracts, which currently total $50bn.

He said that Russia accounts for nearly a quarter of global arms sales, coming in second after the US.

Putin said Moscow planned to expand its share of the global arms market, adding that a military campaign in Syria had demonstrated the "remarkable reliability and efficiency" of Russian weapons.

Russia has waged an air campaign in Syria since September 2015, helping Syrian President Bashar Assad's military to win some key ground.

Read more on:    bashar assad  |  vladimir putin  |  russia

