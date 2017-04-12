 

Putin slams Trump ties as top diplomats spar on Syria

2017-04-12 16:43
(Alexei Nikolsky, AP)

Moscow - The trust between Washington and Moscow has "deteriorated" since Donald Trump was elected US president, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, as the Kremlin dismissed US calls to abandon Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "short-sighted" and "absurd".

The comments came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the Trump administration to clarify its policies as he opened a fraught meeting with his American counterpart, Rex Tillerson.

"One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated," Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russian television.

Putin doubled down on Russia's support for Assad, repeating denials that Syria's government was to blame for a suspected gas attack on a rebel-held town, adding that it may have been faked by Assad's enemies.

Moments earlier, Lavrov greeted Tillerson with unusually icy remarks, denouncing the missile strike on Syria as illegal and accusing Washington of behaving unpredictably.

"I won't hide the fact that we have a lot of questions, taking into account the extremely ambiguous and sometimes contradictory ideas which have been expressed in Washington across the whole spectrum of bilateral and multilateral affairs," Lavrov said.

"And of course, that’s not to mention that apart from the statements, we observed very recently the extremely worrying actions, when an illegal attack against Syria was undertaken."

Lavrov also said that many key US State Department posts remain vacant since the new administration took office - a point of sensitivity in Washington.

Tillerson kept to more calibrated remarks, saying his aim was "to further clarify areas of sharp difference so that we can better understand why these differences exist and what the prospects for narrowing those differences may be".

 "I look forward to a very open, candid and frank exchange so that we can better define the US-Russian relationship from this point forward," he told Lavrov.

Moscow's comments appeared to reflect a sharp change from last year, when Putin hailed Trump as a strong figure and Russian state television was consistently full of effusive praise for him.

Meanwhile, Syria's government and rebels have exchanged more than 30 prisoners and nine bodies, part of a larger agreement to evacuate thousands of residents from four besieged areas in different parts of the country, activists and officials said on Wednesday. The exchange came ahead of the planned evacuation of more than 10 000 residents from two pro-government Shia villages in northern Syria, Fouaa and Kefarya and the rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus.

Read more on:    bashar al-assad  |  donald trump  |  vladimir putin  |  russia  |  syria  |  us  |  syria conflict

