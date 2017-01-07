Red Cross calls UK hospital crowding a 'humanitarian crisis'

London - The British Red Cross says overcrowding in hospital
emergency rooms has become a "humanitarian crisis".
The charity says it has dispatched volunteers to help
patients go home and free up hospital beds.
It claims cuts to social-care funding by the Conservative
government mean some patients can't be discharged because there is no support
available, putting pressure on hospitals.
Government supporters say the Red Cross is exaggerating the
scale of the problem.
The often overstretched National Health Service generally
sees a surge in demand during the cold winter months, and NHS England, which
manages care in England, said on Saturday that "plans remain in place to
deal with additional demands".
The state-funded service, which provides free care to all
Britons, is both a source of national pride and a political punching bag.