Relations between Obama, Netanyahu camps hit rock bottom

Honolulu — It took eight years of backbiting and pretending they
got along for relations between President Barack Obama's administration and
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to finally hit rock bottom.
Though
they've clashed bitterly before, mostly notably over Iran, the two governments
seemed farther apart than ever after a speech on Wednesday by Secretary of
State John Kerry and last week's United Nations resolution.
The key
question for the Obama administration, newly willing to air grievances with
Israel on live television, is why now?
"We
cannot, in good conscience, do nothing and say nothing when we see the hope of
peace slipping away," Kerry said in a speech that ran more than an hour.
Yet in
just over three weeks, Obama will no longer be president, Kerry will no longer
be secretary of State, and the US will have a new leader under no obligation to
embrace any of what Kerry said. President-elect Donald Trump has assured Israel
that things will be different after January 20,
when he's to be inaugurated, and lamented how the Jewish state was "being
treated very, very unfairly."
Kerry
took pains to voice America's staunch commitment to Israel's security and
support for its future, and to detail US complaints about Palestinian
leadership and its failure to sufficiently deter violence against Israelis. He
laid out a six-point framework for a potential peace deal that it will be up to
the next US government to try to enact if
it chooses to do so.
The
White House has portrayed Obama's decision to break with tradition by abstaining
— rather than vetoing — a UN Security Council resolution declaring Israeli
settlements illegal as a reaction forced by other countries that brought it up
for a vote.
The
White House has also acknowledged that Obama had long considered the
possibility of taking some symbolic step before leaving office to leave his
imprint on the debate. For much of the year, his staff pored over options that
included a UN resolution outlining principles for a peace deal and a
presidential speech much like the one Kerry gave Wednesday. Yet there was reluctance to act before the US election, given
the way it would have thrust the Israeli-Palestinian issue into the campaign.
Make views known
Kerry
acknowledged Trump appears to favour a
different approach. Yet frustrated by years of Israeli actions he deemed
counterproductive for peace, Obama appeared to have decided it was better to
make his administration's views known while still in office, even if it risked
a blockbuster clash with America's closest ally.
In his
speech, Kerry tore into Israel for settlement-building, accusing Netanyahu of
dragging Israel away from democracy. He defended the move to allow the UN vote,
the spark that set off an extraordinary and deepening diplomatic spat between
the US and its closest Mideast ally.
"If
the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot
be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said
Shortly
after, Netanyahu appeared on camera in Jerusalem and suggested he was done with
the Obama administration and ready to deal with Trump. The Israeli leader
faulted Kerry for obsessing over settlements while paying mere "lip
service" to Palestinian attacks and incitement of violence.
"Israelis
do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign
leaders," Netanyahu said.
Trump
wouldn't say whether settlements should be reined in. But he told reporters
Israel was being "treated very, very unfairly by a lot of different
people."
Parting shots
In a nod to Netanyahu's concerns that Obama would take more
parting shots, Kerry seemed to rule out the possibility Obama would support
more UN action or, even more controversially, recognise
statehood.
The US,
the Palestinians and most of the world oppose Israeli settlement construction
in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and
claimed by the Palestinians for an independent state. But Israel's government
argues previous construction freezes didn't advance peace and that the
settlements — now home to 600 000 Israelis — must be resolved in direct talks
Israelis-Palestinian talks.
While
Israel's Arab population has citizenship rights, the roughly 2.5 million
Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank do not, and most in annexed east
Jerusalem have residency rights but not citizenship.
Kerry
said a future deal would have to ensure secure borders for Israel and a
Palestinian state formed in territories Israel captured in 1967, with
"mutually agreed equivalent swaps".
He said both countries must fully recognise
each other, ensure access to religious sites and relinquish other existing
claims. Kerry also called for assistance for Palestinian refugees.