Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border

Beirut - A Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists say US armoured vehicles have deployed in areas in northern Syria along the border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 US-backed Kurdish fighters.

Footage posted by Syrian activists online shows a convoy of US armoured vehicles driving on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, a few hundred metres from the Turkish border. Clashes in the area were reported between Turkish and Kurdish forces on Wednesday, a day after the Turkish airstrike.

Rami Abdurrahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the deployment seems limited.

A Kurdish activist, Mustafa Bali, confirmed the deployment.

Colonel John Dorrian, a US spokesperson for the international coalition against ISIS, declined to comment, saying troop movement is "ongoing".