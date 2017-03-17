 

Republican says Trump should apologise to Obama

2017-03-17 21:27
Former US president Barack Obama. (File: AFP)

Former US president Barack Obama. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - A House Republican says President Donald Trump should apologise to ex-president Barack Obama for his unproven claim that his Democratic predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole says he's seen nothing to back up Trump's unproven claim, and added: "I think ex-president Obama is owed an apology in that regard, because if he didn't do it, we shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did."

Republican Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said there was no evidence or proof of Trump's claim and "he should simply retract it and move on".

On Thursday, leaders of the Senate Intelligence committee said in a statement there is no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the US government before or after the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the White House has promised that it won't repeat a claim that UK spies snooped on Trump.

James Slack says the British government made it clear to the US that the "ridiculous" claims should be ignored. 

Read more on:    donald trump  |  uk  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Italian thieves' smoke bombs spark panic in Venice

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 17 results 2017-03-17 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 