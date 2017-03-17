Republican says Trump should apologise to Obama

London - A House Republican says President Donald Trump should apologise to ex-president Barack Obama for his unproven claim that his Democratic predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole says he's seen nothing to back up Trump's unproven claim, and added: "I think ex-president Obama is owed an apology in that regard, because if he didn't do it, we shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did."

Republican Representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said there was no evidence or proof of Trump's claim and "he should simply retract it and move on".

On Thursday, leaders of the Senate Intelligence committee said in a statement there is no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the US government before or after the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the White House has promised that it won't repeat a claim that UK spies snooped on Trump.

James Slack says the British government made it clear to the US that the "ridiculous" claims should be ignored.