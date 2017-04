An activist wears a StopGorsuch T-shirt during a press conference by Democratic senators against the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. (Mandel Ngan, AFP)

Washington - Republicans took the historic step on Thursday of changing US Senate rules to clear the way for confirming Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, bypassing the first-ever successful opposition block of a high court nominee.

President Donald Trump's pick, embraced by conservatives but opposed by most Democrats, failed to receive the 60 votes necessary to end debate and move to a simple majority confirmation vote in the 100-seat Senate.

In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change the rules to ensure that a simple majority suffices to advance Gorsuch - and all subsequent Supreme Court nominees - from the debate to a vote.

The rule change - known as the so-called "nuclear option" - was approved in a party-line vote of 52 to 48, in a political earthquake for the Senate and its efforts at bipartisanship.