Russia asked to end alleged killings of gays in Chechnya

Moscow - International organisations have urged the Russian
government to investigate the reported abuse and killings of gay men in
Russia's southern republic of Chechnya.
The respected Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported
earlier this month that police in the predominantly Muslim republic of Chechnya
have rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least
three of them have been killed.
Chechen authorities have denied the reports, while the
spokesperson for leader Ramzan Kadyrov insisted there were no gay people in
Chechnya.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said the
Kremlin does not have confirmed information about the matter.
"We do not have any reliable information about any
problems in this area" in the Chechen Republic, Putin spokesperson Dmitry
Peskov told journalists on Friday.
Climate of fear
The United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights
called upon the Russian government in a statement "to put an end to the
persecution of people perceived to be gay or bisexual ... who are living in a
climate of fear fuelled by homophobic speeches by local authorities".
Separately, the director of the human rights office at the
Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Michael Georg Link, said on
Thursday that Moscow must "urgently investigate the alleged disappearance,
torture and other ill-treatment" of gay men in Chechnya.
After two separatist wars in the 1990s, predominantly Muslim
Chechnya became increasingly conservative under late President Akhmat Kadyrov
and then his son Ramzan.
Novaya Gazeta also reported this month that Chechen
authorities are running a secret prison in the town of Argun where men
suspected of being gay are kept and tortured.
Several hundred people rallied on Wednesday evening outside
the Russian embassy in London, waving rainbow flags. One placard read
"Love is love" in Russian.