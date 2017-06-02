 

Russia blames pilot error for army choir plane crash

2017-06-02 08:55
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Moscow - Russia has blamed pilot error for the military plane crash that killed 92 people, including dozens from the Red Army Choir due to give a concert to troops in Syria.

The Tupolev plane crashed early on December 25, minutes after it took off from the resort of Sochi. Journalists and a well-known charity activist were among the dead and there were no survivors.

In the first findings from an expert investigation, the defence ministry said late on Wednesday "the reason for the incident could have been problems with the plane captain's spatial orientation."

These "led to his mistaken actions with the plane's flight controls", the ministry said in a statement to Russian news agencies.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson refused to comment on the findings to journalists on Thursday, saying it was a matter for the defence ministry.

In its statement, the ministry said the plane was not overloaded and there were no "outside factors" identified as causes.

But the Kommersant business daily published a far more detailed report citing experts in the investigation.

Orientation lost 

The pilot lost his orientation after leaving a well-lit airstrip and finding himself over the sea at night and he stopped following the plane's instruments and began to take "chaotic" actions.

It reported that seconds after take-off the pilot Roman Volkov "became emotional, using swear words" and questioned other crew members over the course they had taken.

The plane took off correctly but Volkov then made errors, slowing the speed at which the plane gained altitude and retracting the flaps on the wings at too low a height.

At a height of 231 metres, it started to descend and then plunged "intensively", Kommersant reported, citing experts.

"The pilot's actions became not just strange but basically suicidal," it wrote. He pulled the plane into a sharp leftward roll, which speeded up its descent.

Seventy seconds into the flight, "the plane and all its passengers were doomed" as it was just 90 metres above the sea, and even an experienced test pilot would not have been able to save it, the daily reported.

Russia's Investigative Committee which probes serious crimes is already probing if the accident was caused by breaches of safety rules and could add a charge of negligence, Kommersant reported.


Read more on:    russia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Turkey plans to build walls along borders with Iraq, Iran

2017-06-02 08:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Henri van Breda phone and Google search records revealed
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 