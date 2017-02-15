 

Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team

2017-02-15 17:41
(Evan Vucci, AP)

(Evan Vucci, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Moscow - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied reports of intercepted phone calls between Russian intelligence officials and members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The New York Times said that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump's campaign chairperson. Current and former US officials interviewed by the Times declined to identify other Trump associates contacted by the Russians.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, pointed to the anonymity of the sources, saying that the reports "are not based on any facts...do not point to actual facts."

The report comes a day after US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned following reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

Asked about the allegations, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday they "prove once against there is a major internal, political game, you can call it bargaining, in the United States."

Russian lawmakers were more direct in trying to defend Trump.

"This is not about information but about a high-precision information bomb," Alexei Pushkov, chair of the Federation Council's information committee, tweeted. "The goal is to blow up the Trump administration."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  vladimir putin  |  us  |  moscow

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pipeline explosion lights up South Texas sky

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
From Apartheid-era child soldier to author, this is Jacqui Zimba's story

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:29 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 18:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 