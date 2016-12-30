Russia pledges reprisals for US hacking punishment

Moscow - Russia on Friday eyed retaliatory measures
against the US after President Barack Obama kicked out dozens of suspected
intelligence agents and imposed sanctions in a furious dispute over alleged
election interference.
The barrage of punishment against Moscow over cyber attacks dragged ties between Russia and
the United States - already at their worst since the Cold War - to a fresh low
less than a month ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking charge.
Making good on a promise to punish Vladimir Putin's
government for allegedly trying to tilt the 2016 election in Trump's favour,
Obama on Thursday unveiled a broad range of steps that have inflamed tensions with Moscow and the president-elect.
US intelligence had concluded that a
hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton staff emails was
ordered by the Kremlin and was designed to put the Republican real estate mogul
in the Oval Office.
"I have ordered a number of actions in
response to the Russian government's aggressive harassment of US officials and
cyber operations aimed at the US election," Obama said in a statement.
In response to the hacks, dubbed "Grizzly
Steppe" by US officials, Obama announced sanctions against Russia's
military intelligence agency, known as GRU, and the FSB - the KGB's successor.
Obama said 35 Russian "intelligence
operatives" based at the Russian embassy in Washington and the consulate
in San Francisco have been declared "persona non grata" and ordered
to leave the country within 72 hours.
US officials also moved to close two Russian
compounds in New York and Maryland, while Obama warned of further covert
actions against Moscow.
Russian ‘reprisals’
The Kremlin quickly rejected the US accusations of
cyber-interference as "unfounded"
and vowed to retaliate.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the
Obama administration of trying to "definitively destroy US-Russia
relations which have already reached a low."
Relations between Washington and Moscow are at
their worst since the end of the Cold War, and Obama has previously imposed
sanctions over Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine.
Peskov said Moscow would "react in an adequate
manner based on the principles of reciprocity".
He added, however, that Putin would take into
account the fact that Obama only has some three weeks left in office, insisting
Moscow would try not to act like a "bull in a china shop" in the hope
of normalising ties once Trump takes charge.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria
Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page overnight that "tomorrow there will
be official statements, countermeasures and a lot of other things".
US officials said they were aware of reports that
Moscow may have ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School in the Russian
capital - attended by many children of diplomats - but they could not confirm
those reports.
The moves by Obama could also raise further
tensions with his successor Trump, who has expressed his admiration for Putin
and desire to improve ties with Russia, as the maverick former reality TV star
gears up to take over in the White House.
Trump has questioned whether Russia really tipped
the electoral scale, painting Obama's accusations as a thinly veiled effort by
a Democratic president to delegitimise a Republican victory.
Trump said that while he believes the US should
"move on to bigger and better things," he would meet with
intelligence leaders next week for a briefing on the situation.
Obama has pointedly stated that "all Americans
should be alarmed by Russia's actions."
Frosty ties
Obama has also linked the fresh sanctions to
harassment of US diplomats in Moscow, which Washington described as
"unprecedented" in the post-Cold War era.
US officials played down the impact that sanctions
against the GRU and the FSB could have on intelligence-sharing on issues like
counterterrorism, saying cooperation was already limited.
Both agencies will face sanctions, along with four
individual GRU officers including agency chief Igor Korobov.
In addition, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on
two individuals, Evgeniy Bogachev and Aleksey Belan,
for "involvement in malicious cyber-enabled activities."
The sanctions freeze any assets they may have in
the United States and blocks US companies from doing business with them.
The US government is also declassifying technical
information on Russian cyber activity to help companies defend against future
attacks.
"The United States and friends and allies
around the world must work together to oppose Russia's efforts to undermine
established international norms of behaviour and interfere with democratic
governance," Obama said.
That reflects growing concerns that Russia could
target upcoming elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands.