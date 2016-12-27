 

Russia starts studying Black Sea flight recorder

2016-12-27 15:32
In this frame grab, soldiers put a flight recorder of the crashed plane on a pier just outside Sochi. (Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP)



Sochi - Russia's transport minister says investigators have begun to study one of the flight recorders from the plane that crashed into the Black Sea, but says it's still "too early to speak" about what caused the crash.

All 92 people on board the Russian military Tu-154 plane are believed to have died in Sunday's crash shortly after take-off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Rescue workers early on Tuesday found one of the flight recorders on the sea bed about 1.6km away from the shore.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told Russian news agencies later on Tuesday that the investigators studying the flight recorders have no information yet pointing to just one theory about the cause.

Sokolov repeated, however, that Russian authorities have no information that would make them believe it might have been a terror attack and they saw no possible security breach at Sochi's Adler Airport.

The transport ministry earlier said that the flight recorder had not been seriously damaged.

