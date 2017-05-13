 

Russian banks, ministries hit by viral attacks

2017-05-13 14:51
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mosco - Russia's central bank said on Saturday the country's banking system was hit by a mass cyberattack, as several ministries and the railway system also reported attempted breaches.

The central bank's IT attack monitoring centre "detected mass distribution of harmful software of the first and second type," according to a central bank statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

"It did not detect instances of compromise", of the systems of the country's banks, the central bank added.

Late Friday, attacks were reported by various Russian government agencies, including the interior ministry, which said 1,000 of its computers were hit by a virus, which was then localised.

Around the world, computers were affected in dozens of countries by the spreading WannaCry ransomware which locks users' files and demands money to restore them.

Russian health ministry aide Nikita Odintsov said on Twitter that the ministry had "quickly thwarted" the attempted attacks.

Russia's largest bank Sberbank said in a statement carried by news agencies that its systems "detected in time attempts to penetrate bank infrastructure".

"The bank's network has provisions for defending from such attacks. There was no penetration of the system by viruses," the statement said.

The Russian emergency ministry said it had "blocked all attempts of viral attacks on its computers," news agencies reported.

Russia's state railway monopoly Russian Railways said it had also "localised" an attack, without elaborating on the extent of damage.

"Passenger and cargo transportation is carried on as usual," it said.

Read more on:    cyber attacks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Syria army seizes airbase from IS: military source, monitor

2017-05-13 14:51

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 2017-05-12 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 