Russian foreign minister suggests expelling US diplomats

Washington - Russia's foreign minister has suggested expelling 35 US diplomats in response to a new round of US sanctions against Moscow.

US President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, as American political sites and email accounts were hacked.

Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the US within 72 hours and two facilities closed.

- Read more here: Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking



Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks on Friday that the foreign ministry and other agencies have suggested that President Vladimir Putin order expulsion of 31 employees of the US embassy in Moscow and 4 diplomats from the US consulate in St. Petersburg. Another suggestion is to bar US diplomats from using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse in the south of Moscow.

The Kremlin spokesman said late on Thursday that it would be up to Putin to draft retaliatory measures.