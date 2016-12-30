Russian foreign minister suggests expelling US diplomats

Washington - Russia's foreign minister has suggested expelling 35
US diplomats in response to a new round of US sanctions against Moscow.
US
President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and
intelligence services in retaliation alleged Russian interference in the US
presidential election, as American political sites and email accounts were
hacked.
Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the US within 72
hours and two facilities closed.
- Read more here: Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks on Friday that the foreign
ministry and other agencies have suggested that President Vladimir Putin order
expulsion of 31 employees of the US embassy in Moscow and 4 diplomats from the
US consulate in St. Petersburg. Another suggestion is to bar US diplomats from
using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse in the
south of Moscow.
The
Kremlin spokesman said late on Thursday that it would be up to Putin to draft
retaliatory measures.