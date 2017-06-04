Russian man shoots dead 9 in drunken village quarrel

Moscow - A man has been detained after shooting dead nine
people in a drunken dispute at a weekend cottage in a village outside Moscow,
Russian investigators said on Sunday.
The alleged assailant gunned down five men and four women
after a drinking session on Saturday night turned violent in the village of
Redkino, some 110km northwest of Moscow, the Investigative Committee said.
"During the get-together there was a domestic dispute
between the guests, after which the suspect left and then returned with a
hunting rifle," investigators said in a statement, adding that the man had
been "drinking spirits".
"He fired several shots, as a result of which at least
nine people died," investigators said, raising the death toll by one from
figures given earlier on Sunday morning.
Investigators said the shooter - a 45-year-old resident of
Moscow - was detained on suspicion of mass murder after survivors managed to
call the police.