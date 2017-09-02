 

Russian minister criticises Moldova's call for troop pullout

2017-09-02 13:28
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.(Pavel Golovkin, AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.(Pavel Golovkin, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bucharest — Russia's foreign minister has criticised a move by Moldova to call for the removal of Russian troops from a pro-Russia separatist region at an upcoming UN meeting.

Moldova's Radio Chisinau on Saturday cited Sergey Lavrov as saying the move was "inspired from abroad", an apparent reference to the US and the European Union. Lavrov said it could destabilise the region.

"Nobody wants [a war], apart from those who held the Moldovan government's hand when they wrote about the necessity for our troops to be evacuated from Trans-Dniester," Lavrov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"Those who suggested that [they] want war between us and Ukraine and us and Moldova."

Russia's foreign ministry summoned Moldova's ambassador to Russia, Andrei Neguta, last week and called the move "provocative".

Russia has 1 000 troops and 500 peacekeepers stationed in Trans-Dniester, which broke away from Moldova in 1990, fearing reunification with neighbouring Romania. About 1 500 people died in a 1992 civil war there.

Trans-Dniester, a slither of land in eastern Moldova, shares a border with Ukraine, but not Russia. It has said it wants to be part of Russia.

Moldova's ambassador to the UN, Victor Moraru, recently asked the UN to discuss Russian troop withdrawal from Trans-Dniester on the sidelines of the Septmber 12 General Assembly in New York, something Russia opposes.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Andrei Galbur says the presence of Russian troops on its soil for the past 25 years "contravenes the constitutional provisions of permanent neutrality, sovereignty and the principles ... of international law".

Read more on:    un  |  romania  |  russia  |  ukraine

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suicide bombers kill 7 in attack on Iraq power plant

2017-09-02 12:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 