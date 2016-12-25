 

Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea

2016-12-25 09:37

Moscow - A Russian military plane with 92 people aboard, including a famed military band on the way to Syria, crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defence ministry said.

The Tu-154 that belonged to the Defence Ministry was carrying the famous Alexandrov choir for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria, the ministry said.

A total of 84 passengers and eight crew were on board the plane that dropped off radars minutes after taking off. Emergency services found its fragments about 1.5 km from shore at a depth of 50-70 meters, the ministry said.

Russia's defence ministry said a body had been recovered from the Black Sea.

"The body of a person killed as a result the crash of the Russian defence ministry's Tu-154 was found six kilometres off the coast of Sochi," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told agencies. "The body was taken on board of a rescue ship."

Nine Russian journalists, including a TV crew from Channel One, were among the passengers.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was personally coordinating the rescue efforts, and President Vladimir Putin has received official reports on the incident.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-built three-engine airliner.


