 

Russian subs match Cold War-era patrol intensity

2017-03-31 20:36
Moscow - Russian submarines have increased combat patrols to the level last seen during the Cold War, the navy chief says.

Admiral Vladimir Korolyov said that Russian submarine crews spent more than 3 000 days on patrol last year, matching the Soviet-era operational tempo.

"It's an excellent level," he said in remarks carried by state RIA Novosti news agency.

The Russian military had fallen on hard times after the 1991 Soviet collapse when it was forced to scrap many relatively new ships and keep most others in harbour for lack of funds. The military has revived its strength thanks to a sweeping arms modernisation programme amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.

Korolyov spoke after attending the launch of a new Yasen-class nuclear-powered attack submarine called the Kazan. He hailed the new ship as the most modern in the world, emphasising its low noise level making it hard to track.

"It represents the cutting edge of nuclear submarine design," said Korolyov.

The navy plans to commission seven Yasen-class submarines that are armed with torpedoes and long-range Kalibr cruise missiles, which for the first time have been tested in combat during the Russian campaign in Syria.

