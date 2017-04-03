 

Russians say another bomb found, deactivated

2017-04-03 16:35
Injured people lie near the St Petersburg subway train after it was hit by an explosion. (AP)

St Petersburg - Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee says it has found and deactivated a bomb at another St Petersburg subway station.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he learned of the deadly explosion in St Petersburg "with deep sorrow."

Although the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, Gabriel says it appeared to be "a perfidious attack against innocent people."

Russian President Vladimir Putin says investigators were looking into whether the St  Petersburg subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

He says: "Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened."

Putin happened to in St  Petersburg for a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee earlier announced that security would be tightened at all critical transport facilities following the blast.

Andrei Kibitov, spokesperson for the St Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in the subway explosion.


At least 10 killed after explosion hits metro in St. Petersburg, Russia

2017-04-03 14:30

