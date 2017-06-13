 

Sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters identified

2017-06-13 20:46
Tokyo - The US Navy has identified an American sailor who went missing from a warship in Japan's southern waters last week.

The Navy said on Tuesday that Peter Mims of Interlachen, Florida, is believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations about 290km east of Okinawa on Thursday.

The search was suspended on Sunday after more than 50 hours of effort by the US and Japanese navies and Japan's coast guard failed to find him.

The Navy said in a statement that an investigation is underway.

Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.

