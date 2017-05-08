 

Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee law

2017-05-08 22:35
Nashville - Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.

The couples sued Governor Bill Haslam, the American state of Tennessee and the state Department of Health and its commissioner in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The lawsuit says the couples fear the law will be used to interpret gender-specific words, including "father" and "mother," literally so one parent won't be recognised and rights can be denied.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare that would be an impermissible, gender-based denial of equal protection.

Haslam signed the law after lawmakers approved it. He has said it doesn't change that the US Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage the law of the land.

