What To Read Next

Jeddah - Saudi Arabia on Sunday executed three Pakistani nationals convicted of smuggling heroin, bringing the number of executions in the kingdom to 26 this year.

The state-run SPA news agency said the three had been found guilty of "smuggling quantities of heroin in their stomachs".

SPA reported that 153 people had been executed in the ultra-conservative kingdom last year, a number confirmed by London-based rights group Amnesty International.