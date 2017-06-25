 

Schumer gives health care passage '50-50 chance'

2017-06-25 20:32
Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. (J Scott Applewhite, AP)

Washington - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate passage of the Republican bill to replace former President Barack Obama's health law is too close to call.

He told ABC's This Week the GOP has "at best, a 50-50 chance".

In the narrowly divided Senate, defections from just three of the 52 Republican senators would doom the legislation.

Schumer says Democrats have made clear they would be willing to work with Republicans to pass a Senate bill if they agree to drop a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and instead work to improve it.

Schumer described the GOP proposal as "devastating" to the middle class and "that's what's making it so hard for them to pass it".

So far five Republican senators have announced their opposition. 

