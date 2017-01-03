 

Scissors pulled from man's stomach 18 years after surgery

2017-01-03 18:40
Hanoi - A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after reporting a stomachache that was nearly two decades in the making.

Ma Van Nhat, now 54, underwent surgery in 1998 after a car accident and only recently discovered that doctors had left an unwelcome gift behind when they closed him up.

Doctors discovered the 15cm scissors near his colon after a recent ultrasound.

He had a three-hour operation to remove the scissors, said Ngo Trung Thang, deputy head of general affairs at Gang Thep Thai Nguyen hospital, 80km north of Hanoi.

"He is recovering well," said Thang.

Officials said they were searching for the doctors who performed surgery in Bac Kan province in 1998, but have not yet tracked down any culprits.
