 

Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she would meet him

2017-04-06 14:38
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. (Jane Barlow, PA, AP)

United Nations — Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon, who has been a critic of Donald Trump, said she would agree to meet the US president and try to build on the strong relationship between Scotland and the United States.

But the first minister of Scotland said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that it's also important "to stand up and champion values that we hold dear and not allow a diplomatic silence to get in the way of doing that".

Trump's mother came from Scotland and he has touted his Scottish ancestry. But Sturgeon revoked his honorary status as a business ambassador for Scotland in 2015 after he proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

Sturgeon said what's most important is the strong US-Scotland relationship — not "policy disagreements".

