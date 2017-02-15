Secret Service director retiring

Washington - The Secret Service director is retiring - for a second time.

Director Joseph Clancy came out of retirement more than two years ago to take over the embattled agency amid a series of embarrassing scandals and security missteps.

Clancy was made the interim director in late 2014 and President Barack Obama made the job permanent in early 2015. The agency announced his retirement in a tweet on Tuesday.

His departure means that President Donald Trump will now pick the person he wants to lead the agency tasked with protecting him and his family among others.

Clancy, who will leave the Secret Service in March, was tapped to lead the agency after then-Director Julia Pierson was forced out after security breaches were made public in newspaper reports.

Though largely praised for his leadership, Clancy's tenure was not without its own scandals.

Twice he had to go to Capitol Hill to explain the misdeeds of agents. Perhaps the most embarrassing was the unauthorised review of Representative Jason Chaffetz's decade-old job application with the agency.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, had led investigations into allegations of wrongdoings and scandals at the Secret Service.