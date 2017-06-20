 

Secret tapes hound New Zealand leader

2017-06-20 14:54
In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is questioned about the secret recordings. (Mark Mitchell, New Zealand Herald via AP)

In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is questioned about the secret recordings. (Mark Mitchell, New Zealand Herald via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Wellington - Three months away from an election, New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is facing awkward questions about how he handled a lawmaker who is accused of making secret recordings.

English on Tuesday released a statement he made last year to police, saying that lawmaker Todd Barclay told him he left a recording device running in his district office and captured criticism from a staffer.

Under New Zealand law, it is illegal to secretly record other people's conversations. Police investigated Barclay, but the conservative lawmaker refused an interview and police said they closed the case due to insufficient evidence.

Barclay says he did nothing wrong. He told reporters earlier on Tuesday that he was aware of the allegations and "totally refute them". He didn't immediately comment after English released his statement.

Barclay hasn't faced any political sanctions. English was asked by reporters why he hadn't censured his lawmaker.

"I told the police. The police conducted an investigation," English said. "As far as I was concerned, that was the end of the matter. Now it's a matter for Todd around the statements he might have made."

English released his police statement after an investigation by the Newsroom website revealed he sent texts which formed part of the police investigation.

Settlement 

In those texts, English said Barclay had recorded staffer Glenys Dickson. He said that after Dickson quit, she'd been given a settlement that was larger than normal "because of the privacy breach" and that part of it had been paid for from the prime minister's budget. "Everyone unhappy," English wrote in one text, according to Newsroom.

English has declined to say how much Dickson was paid.

Opposition leader Andrew Little said English's previous comments about the case had been dismissive, and he seemed to be covering things up to protect Barclay.

"All that time he was, in fact, donkey deep in this scandal," Little said in a statement.

Recent opinion polls indicate that English's National Party remains the most popular party and English the preferred prime minister ahead of September's nationwide elections. Under New Zealand's proportional voting system, larger parties typically form alliances with smaller parties to govern.

Read more on:    bill english  |  new zealand

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump's legal plan built in his image: Fight, fight, fight

2017-06-20 13:45

Inside News24

 
/World
UN stats reveal over half of refugees are under 18
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 