 

Senate wants to block rule on guns and mentally ill

2017-02-14 22:31
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - The Republican-led Senate is moving to block an Obama-era regulation that would prevent an estimated 75 000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm.

The Obama administration sought to strengthen the federal background check system by including the names of Social Security beneficiaries with mental impairments who also need a third party to manage their benefits.

With a Republican ally in the White House, the GOP is moving aggressively on gun rights measures. The House earlier this month voted for the resolution blocking the rule. Senate approval on Tuesday would send the measure to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

Senator Charles Grassley said the regulation unfairly stigmatises the disabled and infringes on their constitutional right to bear arms. He said that the mental disorders covered through the regulation are filled with "vague characteristics that do not fit into the federal mentally defective standard" prohibiting someone from buying or owning a gun.

Proof

Grassley cited eating and sleep disorders as examples of illnesses that could allow a beneficiary to be reported to the background check system if they also need a third party to manage their benefits.

"If a specific individual is likely to be violent due to the nature of their mental illness, then the government should have to prove it," Grassley said.

The regulation was crafted as part of President Barack Obama's efforts to strengthen the background check system in the wake of the 2012 massacre of 20 young students and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old man with a variety of impairments, including Asperger's syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder, shot and killed his mother at their home, then went to school where he killed the students, adults and himself.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said he didn't know how he could explain to his constituents that Congress was making it easier rather than harder for people with serious mental illness to have a gun.

"If you can't manage your own financial affairs, how can we expect that you're going to be a responsible steward of a dangerous, lethal firearm," Murphy said.

Right

Senator Ron Wyden argued that anyone who thinks they're treated unfairly can appeal, and are likely to win if they're not a danger to themselves or others. But Grassley said federal law requires a formal hearing and judgement before depriving someone of owning a firearm due to mental illness.

"The Second Amendment, as a fundamental right, requires the government to carry the burden to show a person has a dangerous mental illness," Grassley said. "This regulation obviously and simply does not achieve that."

Gun rights groups such as the NRA are supporting the effort to repeal the Obama-era regulation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has joined with the NRA in fighting the regulation, as has an independent federal agency charged with advising the president and Congress on government policy.

The National Council on Disability said there is no nexus between the inability to manage money and the ability to safely possess and use a firearm.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Report says ISIS using mainstream media

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
FULL SESSION: SONA debate in Parliament

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 