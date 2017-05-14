Senator says AG shouldn't question FBI aspirants

Washington - Senator Mark Warner of Virginia says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not be interviewing candidates for FBI director.

The ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee called it "inappropriate" because Sessions pledged to recuse himself from investigations into Russian interference in the election. The FBI is investigating the Russians' involvement.

Critics have alleged that President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey was an effort to stifle the FBI probe.

The Justice Department has said Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, were involved in the interviews because the FBI director reports to them as attorney general and deputy attorney general.

Warner also said the American people need to hear from Comey, saying he expects that "we will get a chance to hear from [former] director Comey in public".