Senior Taliban commander dies in suspected US strike

Islamabad - A Taliban official says a suspected US drone strike the previous day killed a top commander of the militant Haqqani network - the man who in 2014 accompanied US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl when he was handed over to US authorities.

The Taliban official identified the man as Qari Abdullah, saying he died in the "area of Khost."

Pakistani intelligence officials had earlier said a suspected US strike hit in Pakistan's lawless tribal region bordering Afghanistan's Khost, a Haqqani stronghold, killing two militants.

The Taliban official wouldn't confirm it was the same strike.



Bergdahl, who faces a court martial hearing on desertion charges, was exchanged for the release of five Taliban held at Guantanamo Bay prison.