 

Senior Taliban commander dies in suspected US strike

2017-03-04 06:57
(File, AP)

Islamabad - A Taliban official says a suspected US drone strike the previous day killed a top commander of the militant Haqqani network - the man who in 2014 accompanied US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl when he was handed over to US authorities.

The Taliban official identified the man as Qari Abdullah, saying he died in the "area of Khost."

Pakistani intelligence officials had earlier said a suspected US strike hit in Pakistan's lawless tribal region bordering Afghanistan's Khost, a Haqqani stronghold, killing two militants.

The Taliban official wouldn't confirm it was the same strike.

Bergdahl, who faces a court martial hearing on desertion charges, was exchanged for the release of five Taliban held at Guantanamo Bay prison.

There's been progress in tackling farm murders, says Acting Police Commissioner

PowerBall, Plus Friday March 3 results 2017-03-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
