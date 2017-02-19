 

Senior Trump appointee fired after critical comments

2017-02-19 21:21
Craig Deare. (National Defence University)

Washington - A senior Trump administration official was fired following criticism in a private speech of President Donald Trump's policies and his inner circle of advisers, according to a report on Sunday.

Craig Deare, whom Trump appointed a month ago to head the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere division, was on Friday escorted out of the Executive Office Building where he worked.

A senior White House official confirmed that Deare was no longer working at the NSC and had returned to the position he previously held at the National Defence University.

But current and former administration officials say Deare's termination was linked to remarks he made on Thursday at a private talk at the Wilson Centre, a Washington think tank.

Inner circle

According to one person who attended the discussion, Deare slammed the Trump administration for its policies on Latin America, specifically its rocky start to relations with Mexico.

Trump signed an order in the first week of his presidency to build a border wall with Mexico, jump-starting a campaign promise. The move prompted Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington in late January.

The person who attended the Wilson Centre discussion also said that Deare openly expressed frustration over being cut out of most of the policy discussions about Mexico, saying that members of Trump's inner circle, including chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, have not consulted NSC directorates as the White House formulates policy.

Deare has been on the faculty of National Defence University in Washington since 2001. He joined the university's College of International Security Affairs in 2010 and most recently served as dean of administration.

Sanctions

The person who attended the Wilson Centre talk also noted that Deare made several remarks about how attractive Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, appeared, remarks that person described as "awkward."

Deare is the second senior NSC official to leave in under a week. On Monday, Trump's national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn, resigned after revelations that he discussed sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was sworn in, then misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of those conversations.
Read more on:    michael flynn  |  craig deare  |  donald trump  |  us

