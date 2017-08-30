 

Serb held for war crimes in Kosovo

2017-08-30 18:26
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pristina - A Kosovo court has decided to keep a Serb man under arrest as a suspect for crimes during the 1998-99 war.

The Prizren court on Wednesday decided upon a one-month arrest period for the Serb, identified as BM, who was arrested two days earlier.

In a statement, the court said armed Serb forces to which he belonged "committed war crimes against the civilian population on April 2, 1999, at the village of Sopi where 32 unarmed civilians were killed."

The court said the man should be kept under arrest because his whereabouts were not known until his detention. He holds citizenship from both Kosovo and Serbia.

About 10 000 people died and about 1 700 remain missing from the war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Belgrade hasn't recognised.

Read more on:    serbia  |  kosovo

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sour grapes: Robbers empty Paris cellar of vintage wines

2017-08-30 18:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, August 29 2017-08-29 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 