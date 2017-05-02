Several buses torched in Rio

What To Read Next

Rio de Janeiro - Several public buses have been touched in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

Images show buses burning alongside a highway in the northern part of the city. Traffic was snarled and black smoke filled the air.

It wasn't immediately clear how many buses were set alight or if there were injuries.

Military police spokesperson Major Ivan Blaz said that a group of ski-masked bandits were suspected of setting the buses alight, possibly in retaliation for a police operation.

Rio has frequent bursts of violence.

Drug traffickers frequently have shootouts over territory in many of the hundreds of slums in the city. Shootouts between military police and drug traffickers are also common.

Several other buses were torched during a protest over pension reform on Friday.