 

Several buses torched in Rio

2017-05-02 20:37
Brazilian unions members hold banners and shout slogans in Sao Paulo. (Nelson Almeida, AFP)

Brazilian unions members hold banners and shout slogans in Sao Paulo. (Nelson Almeida, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rio de Janeiro - Several public buses have been touched in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

Images show buses burning alongside a highway in the northern part of the city. Traffic was snarled and black smoke filled the air.

It wasn't immediately clear how many buses were set alight or if there were injuries.

Military police spokesperson Major Ivan Blaz said that a group of ski-masked bandits were suspected of setting the buses alight, possibly in retaliation for a police operation.

Rio has frequent bursts of violence.

Drug traffickers frequently have shootouts over territory in many of the hundreds of slums in the city. Shootouts between military police and drug traffickers are also common.

Several other buses were torched during a protest over pension reform on Friday.

Read more on:    brazil

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EU prolongs migrant border controls

2017-05-02 20:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Law students provide free representation for high schoolers
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 2 results 24 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 