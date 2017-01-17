 

Sexual harassment complainant stands up to Trump

2017-01-17 23:23

Cape Town - Gloria Allred, the famous civil-rights lawyer is representing a previous "The Apprentice" contestant, Summer Zervos, who alleges that Donald Trump behaved sexually inappropriately towards her on at least two occasions in New York during the making of the programme.

Zervos has now opened a claim of defamation against president-elect Donald Trump. The complaint is about what Trump said and tweeted about the women and especially Zervos after they alleged he had sexually misbehaved toward them.

A number of women previously accused the President-elect of sexual assault which he strongly denied. One person filed a lawsuit against him but dropped the case shortly after she failed to reveal her identity at a press conference.

Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania, “All of these liars will be sued after the election is over”.

Allred said that Trump was invited over two months ago to retract his statements but has failed to date to do so.

Should Trump retract the statements Zervos is prepared to drop the case.

During a Q&A at the press conference Allred said that Zervos is aware of the benefits and risks but wants to go ahead with the case.

When asked why now, three days before the inauguration, Allred responded "why not?" and went on to say that it is as good a time as any other.

Both Allred and Zervos are joining the Women's March in Washington DC on Saturday.

