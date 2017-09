Khazir Camp — Iraq's Sunni Arabs are at their lowest state ever after three years of war to free them from Islamic State group rule.

Vast numbers are displaced from their homes, and the community is unsure what their place will be in the country's future while Iraq's other main powers, the Shiites and the Kurds, aim to change the demographics of some Sunni areas to impose their own control.

Sunnis have been barred from returning to their homes in numerous villages and towns that the Kurds seized during fighting with Islamic State militants.

Kurdish officials cite security reasons for not allowing residents back, even though IS was driven out of the area late last year. At the same time, the Kurds say they intend to incorporate the territory into their self-rule zone.