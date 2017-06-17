 

Shot US congressman still 'critical' but improving: doctor

2017-06-17 09:19
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk with Dr Ira Y Rabin after visiting MedStar Washington Hospital Centre. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk with Dr Ira Y Rabin after visiting MedStar Washington Hospital Centre. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - Top US Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise remains hospitalised in critical condition after being shot this week but he has improved, his surgeon said Friday as he expressed optimism about the legislator's prospects for recovery.

"The congressman's status remains critical," Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedStar Washington Hospital Centre.

"We are encouraged in the improvement in his condition in the last 36 hours. We have controlled his internal bleeding and his vital signs have stabilised," he added.

"I feel a lot more optimistic than I did two or three days ago."

But Scalise still faces multiple surgeries, a prolonged hospital stay and a lengthy recovery, Sava stressed.

Scalise, the number three House Republican, was shot along with three other people early on Wednesday when a lone gunman, angry about President Donald Trump, attacked a group of Republican lawmakers as they practised for a congressional charity baseball game.

The game went ahead as scheduled on Thursday, in an emotional display of bipartisan unity. Trump addressed the players by video message, hailing Scalise's courage.

The president spoke about the 51-year-old from Louisiana again Friday during a speech in Miami.

"My dear friend Steve Scalise took a bullet for all of us," Trump said.

Unified

"He's having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought," he said, adding that he hoped the country could become more unified in the aftermath of the shooting.

Doctor Sava described Scalise's shot to his left hip as a devastating "trans-pelvic gunshot wound" from a high-velocity rifle.

The round fragmented into hundreds of pieces and did "substantial damage" to bones, internal organs and blood vessels, Sava said. But he stopped short of providing specifics of Scalise's internal injuries.

Scalise arrived at the hospital in a critical state, facing "an imminent risk of death", Sava said.

"His risk of death right now is substantially lower than when he came in."

Scalise has remained under sedation, although doctors have lightened the medication at times so that the congressman can communicate with relatives.

As for rehabilitation, Sava said he believed Scalise will be "able to walk and hopefully run" in the future.

Two other victims - US Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner who was shot in the ankle, and lobbyist Matt Mika who was shot in the chest - also remain hospitalised.

Read more on:    steve scalise  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Britain shifts focus to growth as it girds for Brexit talks

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 16 results 2017-06-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 