 

Singapore swears in first female president amid criticism

2017-09-14 22:28
President-elect Halimah Yacob enters the state room before the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore September 14, 2017. (AFP)

President-elect Halimah Yacob enters the state room before the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore September 14, 2017. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Singapore - Singapore on Thursday inaugurated its first female president amid stinging criticism that she is taking office without a vote.

Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament from the Malay Muslim minority, won the presidency in a walkover after authorities decided her rivals did not meet strict eligibility criteria.

While the role is largely ceremonial, the president has veto powers on key government appointments and safeguards the country's substantial financial reserves.

In her first speech as president, Halimah, 63, addressed the racial tensions that have sprung up as a result of the process and vowed to be president of all Singaporeans "regardless of race, language or religion".

"I look forward to the day when we will no longer need to... have reserved elections, and Singaporeans naturally and regularly elect citizens of all races as presidents," she added.

The president also pledged to be independent in exercising her custodial powers over the reserves, which are rarely tapped by the government.

Halimah was a member of parliament for the ruling People's Action Party for nearly two decades before resigning to contest the presidency.

Authorities decided to allow only candidates from the Malay community to foster harmony in the city-state of 5.5 million people which is dominated by ethnic Chinese, and give more opportunities to minorities.

Halimah is the first Malay president of Singapore for almost five decades. The last was Yusof Ishak, president from 1965 to 1970, the first years of the city-state's independence.

But the absence of an election has angered Singaporeans, with many venting their ire on social media.

Social activist Gilbert Goh has organised a protest on Saturday at the city-state's designated free-speech corner.

"Our first-ever lady Muslim President Halimah will be inaugurated today and amid the pompous fanfare, Singaporeans feel a sense of betrayal that they have lost the chance to vote in the next head of state," he said in a statement ahead of the swearing in ceremonies televised live.

Criticism of the electoral process continued to pour in on social media.

"RIP! Democracy," wrote Mohamed Raizulee on Facebook.

Read more on:    halimah yacob  |  singapore

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Australian senator argues for burqa ban in public places

2017-09-14 21:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Company suspends MD after road rage attack on elderly motorist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 