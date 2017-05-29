 

Six dead after dialysis treatment in Vietnam

2017-05-29 21:42
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hanoi - Six people are dead and 12 others have been sent for treatment after undergoing kidney dialysis at a hospital in Vietnam on Monday, health officials said.

The victims were suspected to have suffered anaphylactic shock, state media reported, as officials launched an investigation into the incident.

All 18 patients were being treated for kidney failure at the state-run Hoa Binh Province General Hospital, when after 45 minutes on dialysis some reported nausea, abdominal pain and shortness of breath.

"The hospital and police have sealed off all the machines, equipment and medicine in the nephrology department," a statement from the health ministry said.

The department has also stopped receiving new patients, and the families of the deceased will be given $660 as compensation.

The ministry has sent a team to the area, 80 km southwest of Hanoi, to investigate the incident.

"Individuals or groups who violated [regulations] will be strictly handled," the statement said.

Most hospitals in Vietnam are state-run, though private facilities are increasingly common in the communist country.

Standards of care at private hospitals tend to be better than at their government-run counterparts, but they are generally seen as safe and medical malpractice deaths are relatively rare in Vietnam.


Read more on:    vietnam

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 20:08 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town 16:00 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 