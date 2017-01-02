Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

Bangkok - A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile inside a Thai
national park as she tried to get close to the fearsome animal to take a
selfie, an official said on Monday.
The
incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Khao Yai, a popular national park
filled with dense jungle hiking trails and waterfalls three hours north of
Bangkok.
"She
wanted to take a selfie with the
crocodile who was lying down near a stream," a park official told AFP,
asking not to be named because he did not have the authority to speak to the
media.
"It
was startled and bit her on her on the leg."
The
official said two crocodiles had made their home on that particular section of
the park for years with warning signs laid out.
"I
guess that she wanted to see it for real," he added.
Local
media posted pictures of park rangers dressed in camouflage carrying the
47-year-old victim strapped to a stretcher, a thick bandage wrapped around her
knee.
Another
shot showed a ranger pointing to a pool of blood close to a sign saying in Thai
and English "Danger Crocodile No Swimming".
The
victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Siamese
crocodiles were once ubiquitous across South East Asia but their populations
have been decimated in the last century by hunting and habitat loss.
They are
currently listed as critically endangered on the IUCN's red list.
In Thailand, there are just a handful of wild
populations left in central and western national parks.
Most
tourists will only see them in crocodile parks, many of which have been
criticised by animal rights groups for controversial feeding practices.