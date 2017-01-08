 

Snow pounds parts of US East Coast

2017-01-08 12:25
Skiers ride a lift at the Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, where ski resort operators welcomed the snow but motorists frowned. (Toby Talbot, AP)

Skiers ride a lift at the Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont, where ski resort operators welcomed the snow but motorists frowned. (Toby Talbot, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durham - Snow and sleet are pounding a large swath of the US East Coast, coating roads with ice and causing hundreds of crashes. Thousands of people in North Carolina lost power and forecasters warned of blizzard-like conditions from Virginia to parts of the Northeast.

Police investigated several fatal crashes as potentially storm-related, but some of the South's biggest cities — Atlanta, Charlotte and Raleigh — appeared to avoid the worst of the storm. Authorities praised residents for learning the lessons of past storms that resulted in icy gridlock, where thousands of people were stranded along the interstates. But officials warned that bitter cold would keep roads treacherous well after the snow and sleet stopped.

"If I tell you anything it would be stay home," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "Do not go out and drive on the roads unless you absolutely have to."

The storm lingered in northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, where blizzard conditions were reported. The weather was believed to be responsible for a 20-vehicle pile-up on a Connecticut highway, although initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries.

Blizzard warning

A National Weather Service map showed the snowfall seemed to follow the Interstate 85 corridor through the state, with locations along and north of the highway receiving snow and areas to the south getting rain and sleet.

Snowfall totals reached up to25cm in at least seven North Carolina locations, including Greensboro and High Point, Lewisville in Forsyth County and Lenoir and Rhodhiss in Caldwell County, according to preliminary figures from the National Weather Service.

Nearly a metre of snow fell in parts of eastern Virginia, according to the National Weather Service and a blizzard warning was issued for the cities along the coast.

North Carolina reported more than 700 crashes, while Virginia State Police said they responded to 500 crashes. Parts of three interstates in Mississippi were gridlocked by icy conditions. Hundreds of flights were canceled, from Atlanta to airports farther north.


Read more on:    us  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North Korea low key on Kim's birthday

16 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zuma arrives at #ANC105 to loud cheers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 11:00 AM
Road name: Royal Road

Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 