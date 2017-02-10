 

Some Syrian refugees 'definitely' terrorists - Syrian president

2017-02-10 13:57
Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to The Associated Press at the presidential palace in Damascus. (Syrian Presidency via AP)

Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to The Associated Press at the presidential palace in Damascus. (Syrian Presidency via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Damascus - Syria's President Bashar Assad says in an interview that there are "definitely" terrorists among the millions of Syrians seeking refuge in the West.

In an interview with Yahoo News, Assad says it doesn't have to be a "significant" number of terrorists. He says: "You don't need a significant number to commit atrocities." Excerpts of the interview were aired on Thursday. The full interview is to run on Friday.

Assad considers all armed opposition in the war that has beset Syria since 2011 as "terrorists."

Assad wouldn't comment on whether US President Donald Trump was justified in issuing a ban on seven Muslim countries, including Syria. He calls it an "American sovereignty" issue.

His priority, Assad says, is to "bring those citizens to their country, not to help them emigrate."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  bashar al assad  |  syria  |  us  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Deer wrestled by shoppers after smashing through supermarket

2017-02-10 12:54

Inside News24

 
/News
LISTEN: That's a rap for #SONA2017

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 08 2017-02-08 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 