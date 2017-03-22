 

South Korea to test raising of sunken ferry

2017-03-22 11:47
The giant crane that will lift up the sunken Sewol ferry. (Yonhap, AFP)

The giant crane that will lift up the sunken Sewol ferry. (Yonhap, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jindo - Salvage operators were to begin a test lift of South Korea's Sewol ferry on Wednesday, officials said, nearly three years after it sank killing 304 people and dealing a crippling blow to now ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

Emotional parents of victims - the vast majority of the dead in the country's worst-ever maritime disaster were schoolchildren - pleaded for prayers for a successful recovery.

The vessel lies more than 40m below the waves off the southwestern island of Jindo and the operation, originally scheduled for last year, has been pushed back several times because of adverse weather conditions.

It is thought that nine bodies still unaccounted for may be trapped inside the sunken ship, and raising the ferry intact has been a key demand of the victims' families.

"I am a mother who just really misses her daughter. Please pray for us so we can go home with Eun-Hwa," said Lee Keum-Hui, breaking down.

"We will be grateful if you pray with us so that the last remaining victims can return to their families."

Man-made disaster

Lee and a handful of other relatives have been living in makeshift homes at Paengmok, the closest port to the wreck, since the April 2014 accident.
Huh Heung-Hwan, the father of another missing student, boarded a boat bound for the accident site saying: "We will go out to the sea now and we could be there for hours or days."

The salvage effort involves two barges and a semi-submersible, and is being led by a Chinese consortium.

The maritime ministry said that preparations for the test would begin on Wednesday morning. If all goes well, and weather forecasts are favourable, the full lift of the 6 825-ton ferry, expected to take three days, will go ahead.

Investigations into the disaster concluded it was largely man-made - the cumulative result of an illegal redesign, an overloaded cargo bay, inexperienced crew and a questionable relationship between the ship operators and state regulators.

But it also hung over Park's presidency, with accusations that she was unreachable for seven hours in the crucial initial phase of the sinking, and a permanent protest site targeting her was subsequently set up in the centre of Seoul.

Captain Lee Jun-Seok was sentenced to life in prison for "murder through wilful negligence" and 14 other crew members given terms ranging from two to 12 years.

Read more on:    south korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US prosecutors oppose easing jail conditions for El Chapo

2017-03-22 11:20

Inside News24

 
/News
Zimbabwean artist puts rooibos on global art map

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:59 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Philippi 11:49 AM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 