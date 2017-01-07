 

South Korean protesters demand president's removal, ferry salvage

2017-01-07 20:48
Supporters of impeached President Park Geun-hye stage a counter rally to oppose her impeachment in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon, AP)

Supporters of impeached President Park Geun-hye stage a counter rally to oppose her impeachment in Seoul. (Ahn Young-joon, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seoul - Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead.

Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.

The corruption scandal has brought huge numbers of protesters onto the streets every week demanding Park's removal and she is also under fire over her response to the Sewol ferry accident in 2014.

"Park step down, salvage the Sewol," the protesters, estimated to number half a million by organisers, chanted as they marched toward the presidential Blue House, the prime minister's office and the Constitutional Court.

Hundreds of yellow balloons were released and the protestors blew out the candles they were carrying as a symbolic gesture asking that Park clarify the mystery surrounding her seven-hour absence at the time of the ferry sinking.

Unconfirmed media reports have suggested a wide range of theories regarding Park's whereabouts, including a romantic liaison, participation in a shamanistic ritual, cosmetic surgery or a 90-minute haircut.

The protesters also urged the government to speed up its efforts to salvage the ship to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

Regarding the corruption case, Park has repeatedly denied accusations she colluded with a longtime friend, Choi Soon-Il, to strong-arm donations worth tens of millions of dollars from top firms which were then funnelled to dubious foundations.

The president still has her supporters however, with an estimated 30 000 demonstrators staging a counter-protest on Saturday outside the office of a special prosecutor investigating the scandal.

Waving national flags and chanting military songs, the protesters dismissed the impeachment move as a conspiracy spawned by "pro-North Korean" leftists seeking to topple the conservative government.

Read more on:    park geun-hye  |  south korea

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tanker truck bomb kills at least 43 in Syria

2017-01-07 19:28

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 