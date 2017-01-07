South Korean protesters demand president's removal, ferry salvage

Seoul - Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the
streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's
immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300
dead.
Park was impeached by parliament last month over an
influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide
whether to confirm the impeachment.
The corruption scandal has brought huge numbers of
protesters onto the streets every week demanding Park's removal and she is also
under fire over her response to the Sewol ferry accident in 2014.
"Park step down, salvage the Sewol," the protesters,
estimated to number half a million by organisers, chanted as they marched
toward the presidential Blue House, the prime minister's office and the
Constitutional Court.
Hundreds of yellow balloons were released and the protestors
blew out the candles they were carrying as a symbolic gesture asking that Park
clarify the mystery surrounding her seven-hour absence at the time of the ferry
sinking.
Unconfirmed media reports have suggested a wide range of
theories regarding Park's whereabouts, including a romantic liaison,
participation in a shamanistic ritual, cosmetic surgery or a 90-minute haircut.
The protesters also urged the government to speed up its
efforts to salvage the ship to determine the exact cause of the disaster.
Regarding the corruption case, Park has repeatedly denied
accusations she colluded with a longtime friend, Choi Soon-Il, to strong-arm
donations worth tens of millions of dollars from top firms which were then
funnelled to dubious foundations.
The president still has her supporters however, with an
estimated 30 000 demonstrators staging a counter-protest on Saturday outside the
office of a special prosecutor investigating the scandal.
Waving national flags and chanting military songs, the
protesters dismissed the impeachment move as a conspiracy spawned by
"pro-North Korean" leftists seeking to topple the conservative government.